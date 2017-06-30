UPDATE 1-Spain's Santander launches Popular rights issue at 19 pct discount

MADRID, July 3 Spain's Banco Santander on Monday launched a 7.1 billion euros rights issue at a price of 4.85 euros per share, a move it had flagged last month when it took over rescued peer Banco Popular for a nominal euro. Based on Santander's closing price of 6.002 euros on Monday, the 1.46 billion new shares will be issued at a discount of 19 percent and existing shareholders will have until July 20 to decide whether they use their preferential subscription right to buy or not into the capital increase.

