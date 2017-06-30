UPDATE 1-Japan's Konica Minolta plans to buy U.S. cancer test firm -Nikkei

The acquisition will likely cost around 100 billion yen and be Konica Minolta's most expensive, reflecting its ambition to branch out into healthcare as its printer business slows, the business daily reported without citing sources. Konica Minolta will partner semi-government fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan to buy all shares of Ambry, a private firm that uses genetic data to screen for cancer, the Nikkei said.

