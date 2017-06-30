UPDATE 1-Japan's Konica Minolta plans to buy U.S. cancer test firm -Nikkei
The acquisition will likely cost around 100 billion yen and be Konica Minolta's most expensive, reflecting its ambition to branch out into healthcare as its printer business slows, the business daily reported without citing sources. Konica Minolta will partner semi-government fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan to buy all shares of Ambry, a private firm that uses genetic data to screen for cancer, the Nikkei said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|7 hr
|h-t girl
|39
|Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|1
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC