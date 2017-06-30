Thousands Take Part in Global Gay Rights Parade in Madrid
Amid tight security, hundreds of thousands of people took part in a global gay rights demonstration in Madrid on Saturday. "For all the people in countries who are suffering persecution, we have to celebrate and make visible our pride," Jesus Generelo, the head of the Spanish federation of LGBT people, told revelers.
