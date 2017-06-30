Spanish 'stolen' baby case goes to Eu...

Spanish 'stolen' baby case goes to European court

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

A woman who believes her baby was abducted at birth by staff at a Spanish hospital is to have her case heard by the European Court of Human Rights. "When that was rejected that was considered there was no where else we could go, so it opened the door for us to the European Court of Human Rights."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 8 hr C Kersey 40
News Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 1
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,075 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC