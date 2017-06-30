Spanish Civil War victim's 91-year-old daughter finally buries her father

Ascension Mendieta , daughter of Timoteo Mendieta, who was shot in 1939 by forces of dictator Francisco Franco, leaves with her grandson Sergio after the burial of her father after he was exhumed from a mass grave in Guadalajara's cemetery by the Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory , in Madrid, Spain July 2, 2017. Ascension Mendieta, daughter of Timoteo Mendieta, who was shot in 1939 by forces of dictator Francisco Franco, reacts during the burial of her father after he was exhumed from a mass grave in Guadalajara's cemetery by the Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory , in Madrid, Spain July 2, 2017.

