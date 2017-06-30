Savor this: Lightened Sweet Zucchini ...

Savor this: Lightened Sweet Zucchini and Chorizo Spanish Tortilla

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Growing up in the Southwest, a tortilla was a thin flatbread used to wrap around grilled meat and make tacos. I was in my 30s before I visited Barcelona, Spain, and was served a Spanish tortilla - a completely different dish - and I fell in love instantly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Wed TerriB1 41
News Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 1
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 282,305,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC