Naked slurs 'ruined' Sophie Shambley'...

Naked slurs 'ruined' Sophie Shambley's life, husband says

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Naked slurs 'have ruined my wife's life': Husband says claims against her are 'complete lies' after she lost her job for 'leaving their two children alone' The British mother-of-two who Spanish police claimed 'wandered through the streets naked and drunk' said the allegations have ruined her life. Sophie Shambley, 30, lost her job at the upmarket Anfi Del Mar resort in Gran Canaria after police arrested her for allegedly leaving her young children home alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Sat h-t girl 39
News Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 1
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,289 • Total comments across all topics: 282,194,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC