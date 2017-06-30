Major art collection loaned to Spain for 15 years

The collection, which includes works by German artist Max Ernst and U.S. sculptor Martin Kline, will be shown at museums in Toledo and Cuenca in central Spain. Cuban-American multimillionaire Roberto Polo will loan his collection of 7,000 contemporary paintings, sculptures and photos to Spain for 15 years, the country's biggest cultural deal in over 20 years, officials said Tuesday.

