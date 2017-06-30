Levski Sofia Makes a Star Addition in...

Levski Sofia Makes a Star Addition in a Busy Summer Transfer Window

Read more: Sofia News Agency

Levski 's management continues with their shopping spree as the Bulgarian club bought a player with more than 50 goals in England. The Spanish playmaker Jordi Gomez started his career as a youth of Barcelona and also played for Espanyol, Wigan, Swansea, Sunderland and Blackburn.

Chicago, IL

