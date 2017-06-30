Levski Sofia Makes a Star Addition in a Busy Summer Transfer Window
Levski 's management continues with their shopping spree as the Bulgarian club bought a player with more than 50 goals in England. The Spanish playmaker Jordi Gomez started his career as a youth of Barcelona and also played for Espanyol, Wigan, Swansea, Sunderland and Blackburn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|41
|Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|1
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC