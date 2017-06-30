LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy Was 'Overwhelmed' by His Potential Role on David Bowie's 'Blackstar'
James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs in concert during the second day of Primavera Sound 2016 on June 2, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. Earlier Thursday , LCD Soundsystem 's James Murphy went on Annie Mac's BBC Radio 1 show to guest DJ a segment and talk about his picks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|41
|Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|1
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC