Large Criminal Network For Human Trafficking Dismantled in Specialized International Operation

A large-scale joint investigation, led by the Spanish National Police in cooperation with the Bulgarian police , and supported by Europol and Eurojust has resulted in the dismantlement of an international organised crime group involved in trafficking young Bulgarian women to Spain for the purpose of sexual exploitation. As a result of the investigation, 34 individuals were arrested and 13 victims of sexual exploitation safeguarded, reported Europol.

