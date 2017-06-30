Large Criminal Network For Human Trafficking Dismantled in Specialized International Operation
A large-scale joint investigation, led by the Spanish National Police in cooperation with the Bulgarian police , and supported by Europol and Eurojust has resulted in the dismantlement of an international organised crime group involved in trafficking young Bulgarian women to Spain for the purpose of sexual exploitation. As a result of the investigation, 34 individuals were arrested and 13 victims of sexual exploitation safeguarded, reported Europol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jul 1
|h-t girl
|39
|Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|1
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC