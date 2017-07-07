Kyle Watson Remixes Felix Jaehn, Alex Aiono + Hight track 'Hot2Touch'
Platinum-selling artist Felix Jaehn enlists South African DJ/producer Kyle Watson, to craft a remix of 'Hot2Touch'. Out today via Polydor/Island, Kyle's rendition of the track is the second of three remixes of Jaehn's latest hit with vocalist Alex Aiono and producer Hight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jul 5
|TerriB1
|41
|Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|1
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC