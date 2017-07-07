Kyle Watson Remixes Felix Jaehn, Alex...

Kyle Watson Remixes Felix Jaehn, Alex Aiono + Hight track 'Hot2Touch'

Platinum-selling artist Felix Jaehn enlists South African DJ/producer Kyle Watson, to craft a remix of 'Hot2Touch'. Out today via Polydor/Island, Kyle's rendition of the track is the second of three remixes of Jaehn's latest hit with vocalist Alex Aiono and producer Hight.

