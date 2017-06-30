Kiwi author and Spanish embassy gifts books to schools
Author Winston Cowie with his book Conquistador Puzzle Trail, and the Spanish version, at the La Coruna pohutukawa in Spain, which has also sparked debate on whether the Spanish were the first to reach New Zealand. A Kiwi book on how Portuguese and Spanish ships may have been the first to discover New Zealand has been translated into Spanish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jul 1
|h-t girl
|39
|Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|1
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC