In Profile: Sandro Ramirez
Sandro Ramirez joined Everton from Malaga on a four-year contract in July 2017. The forward, a product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, became the Blues' fourth recruit of the summer transfer window, following goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and playmaker Davy Klaassen through the door at Goodison Park.
