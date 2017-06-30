Ex-pro wrestler Jimmy Breaks arrested over partner's death
Ex-professional wrestler who starred for decades on ITV as 'Cry Baby' Jimmy Breaks, 80, is arrested in Gran Canaria for 'beating ex-wife, 47, to death' Former professional wrestler Jimmy Breaks has been arrested in Gran Canaria after a British woman believed to be his ex-partner died in hospital. He is being investigated on suspicion of homicide, although the results of a post-mortem on Donna Cowley, due to take place over the weekend, will determine whether the judicial probe proceeds on that basis.
