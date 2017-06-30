Dynamos announces Spaniard Miguel Angel as head coach

New Delhi, Jul 1 Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos has announced former Real Madrid midfielder Miguel Angel Portugal Vicario as their new coach to succeed Gianluca Zambrotta, who left the club midway his contract. Dynamos have reached an agreement with the Spaniard Miguel to be at the helm of affairs for the forthcoming season in the vacant place left by Zambrotta.

