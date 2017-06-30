Dynamos announces Spaniard Miguel Ang...

Dynamos announces Spaniard Miguel Angel as head coach

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Jul 1 Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos has announced former Real Madrid midfielder Miguel Angel Portugal Vicario as their new coach to succeed Gianluca Zambrotta, who left the club midway his contract. Dynamos have reached an agreement with the Spaniard Miguel to be at the helm of affairs for the forthcoming season in the vacant place left by Zambrotta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 20 hr h-t girl 39
News Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 1
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,655 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC