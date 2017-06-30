Cops shot by active gunman wielding A...

Cops shot by active gunman wielding AK47 with several...

Read more: Daily Star

The gunman carried out the attack at around 4pm local time in Gava, Barcelona, Spain and went on the run. Police launched a major manhunt as paramedics rushed to the officers' aid, with one of them said to be in serious condition.

Chicago, IL

