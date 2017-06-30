Catalonia would split from Spain with...

Catalonia would split from Spain within 48 hours of secession vote

People hold Catalan separatist flags known as 'Esteladas' during a gathering to mark the Catalonia day 'Diada' in central Barcelona, Spain, 11 September. [Reuters] Catalonia will declare independence from Spain within 48 hours if voters back secession in an October referendum, according to a draft bill proposed by secessionist parties on Tuesday , though it remains unclear whether the vote will go ahead.

Chicago, IL

