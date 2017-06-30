Catalonia to split from Spain within 48 hours of secession vote - referendum draft bill

BARCELONA, Spain: Catalonia will declare independence from Spain within 48 hours if voters back secession in an October referendum, according to a draft bill proposed by secessionist parties on Tuesday, though it remains unclear whether the vote will go ahead. Spain's Constitutional Court and the conservative government in Madrid have blocked previous secessionist challenges and the government has said it will block any further attempt to hold a referendum.

