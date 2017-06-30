British Airways flight diverted to Bournemouth after drone flies close to Gatwick
A PASSENGER flight bound for London's Gatwick Airport has been diverted to Bournemouth because of a drone flying close by. British Airways confirmed one of its planes had gone to Bournemouth, while Gatwick said another flight had gone to Stansted.
