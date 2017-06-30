Brit woman 'beaten to death in Spanis...

Brit woman 'beaten to death in Spanish island home'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

She was attacked in her home just after midnight on Friday at an apartment in the holiday resort of Puerto Rico in the south of Gran Canaria. "It has not been possible to determine the exact causes of her death, and whether her death is linked to the possible assault."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 14 hr h-t girl 39
News Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 1
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,780 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC