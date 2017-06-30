Brit arrested after Costa Blanca pub attack

British holidaymaker, 34, is arrested after 72-hour police manhunt following brutal Costa Blanca pub attack which left Spaniard in a coma A 28-year-old was left with serious injuries after being punched in the back and hitting his head as he fell to the ground in the assault on Saturday morning A British holidaymaker has been arrested after a 72-hour manhunt over a brutal pub attack which left a Spaniard in a coma. The 34-year-old was pictured being led away by police in handcuffs after being held in the village of Formentera de Segura near the Costa Blanca resort of Torrevieja close to the scene of Saturday morning's crime.

