Bellerin shrugs off latest Barcelona ...

Bellerin shrugs off latest Barcelona talk after U21 heartache with Spain

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The Arsenal full-back continues to be linked with a return to his roots at Camp Nou, but he continues to knock back any questions regarding his future Bellerin is likely to remain at the centre of exit talk, but the 22-year-old is reluctant to be drawn into a debate regarding what his future could hold. He told reporters after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Germany in the final of the European U21 Championship: "I have a contract over there [with Arsenal], I have to report back for pre-season and now is the time for me to just enjoy with my team-mates in Spain for a few days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 22 TerriB1 38
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 1
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,701 • Total comments across all topics: 282,163,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC