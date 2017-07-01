Bellerin shrugs off latest Barcelona talk after U21 heartache with Spain
The Arsenal full-back continues to be linked with a return to his roots at Camp Nou, but he continues to knock back any questions regarding his future Bellerin is likely to remain at the centre of exit talk, but the 22-year-old is reluctant to be drawn into a debate regarding what his future could hold. He told reporters after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Germany in the final of the European U21 Championship: "I have a contract over there [with Arsenal], I have to report back for pre-season and now is the time for me to just enjoy with my team-mates in Spain for a few days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|38
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|1
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC