Atletico Madrid close to sealing signature of Spain international Vitolo

Atletico Madrid are close to sealing their first signing of the summer and getting around the FIFA transfer ban which will stop them registering new players until the start of 2018, the sporting director of fellow Liga Santander side Las Palmas revealed on Tuesday. Speaking at the presentation of new Las Palmas first team coach Manolo Marquez, the club's director of sport Toni Cruz confirmed that Atletico Madrid were on the verge of signing Sevilla's Spain international winger Victor Machin Perez 'Vitolo' for 40 million euros from Sevilla.

