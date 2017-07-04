400 evacuated due to wildfire in SW S...

400 evacuated due to wildfire in SW Spain

1 hr ago

Around 400 people were evacuated on Monday night due to a wildfire that was still burning out of control on Tuesday morning in the province of Huelva in southwest Spain, the local Andalusian government said. Causes of the fire remain unknown.

Chicago, IL

