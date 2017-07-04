400 evacuated due to wildfire in SW Spain
Around 400 people were evacuated on Monday night due to a wildfire that was still burning out of control on Tuesday morning in the province of Huelva in southwest Spain, the local Andalusian government said. Causes of the fire remain unknown.
