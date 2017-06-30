32 arrested in Italy, Spain, Germany ...

32 arrested in Italy, Spain, Germany for links with Camorra

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Spanish Guardia Civil members seal off a restaurant during a police operation in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Spanish police have arrested 14 people in the northeastern city of Barcelona as part of a European operation against the Camorra organized crime gang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 3 hr TerriB1 41
News Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 1
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,330 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC