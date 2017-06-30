32 arrested in Italy, Spain, Germany ...

32 arrested in Italy, Spain, Germany for links with Camorra

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Police in Italy, Spain and Germany have arrested 32 people suspected of trafficking drugs and laundering money in a European operation against the Camorra crime syndicate. A drug seizure two years ago prompted the investigation by the Anti-Mafia Prosecution Office in Naples that led to Wednesday's arrest in three countries, said Eurojust, a The Hague-based agency that coordinates the fight against organized crime across European borders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 18 hr TerriB1 41
News Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 1
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,193 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC