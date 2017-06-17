Work-outs during, post pregnancy redu...

Work-outs during, post pregnancy reduce postnatal depression in new mommies

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Practicing stretching, breathing, aerobic activities and yoga in your pregnancy days and even after that, reduce the risk of postnatal depression, suggests a study. According to researchers, women, who exercised, displayed fewer signs of depression following the birth of a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 2
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 14 TerriB1 34
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC