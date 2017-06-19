Where Do Democracy Builders Go Now? Presentation

Join us for an enlightening and fascinating presentation with Patrick Reilly, former Seward resident, who will relate his insights from his 2009 to 2015 period in Kosovo as a Senior Legal Officer with the Organization for Security and Co-operation of Europe to help rebuild Kosovo's war-torn society and develop a democracy. Patrick Reilly is a University of Salamanca Global and International Studies Faculty Member and active with international organizations to develop individual and community adaptive leadership skills.

