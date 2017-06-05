Watermelon-pomegranate juice shows at...

Watermelon-pomegranate juice shows athletic benefits: Study

Watermelon juice enriched with l-citrulline combined with pomegranate extracts may reduce muscle soreness and markers of muscle damage following exercise, says a new study from Spain. Researchers reported that a combination of watermelon and pomegranate juice enriched with citrulline and ellagitannins produced beneficial effects regarding metabolism and performance, according to data published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry .

