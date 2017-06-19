Vinexpo Wine Fair in Bordeaux Gets a 'Taste of Spain'

Wine lovers packed the Palais de la Bourse for more than 100 Spanish wines selected by Wine Spectator and a lineup of chefs led by JosA© AndrA©s and Ferran AdriA The Palais de Bourse was mobbed by more than 1,500 eager guests for Wine Spectator's "Taste of Spain" event. The festivities continued Monday night at Vinexpo as Spanish winemakers poured for a throng of 1,500 at Wine Spectator 's "Taste of Spain" party, held in Bordeaux's magnificent Palais de la Bourse on the city's historic waterfront.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Spectator.