Venezuela opposition leader calls for...

Venezuela opposition leader calls for protests to continue

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NewsOK.com

Jailed Venezuela opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is urging supporters to keep demonstrating as an anti-government protest movement that has claimed more than 60 lives enters its third month. A young man who was set ablaze during a May protest in a wealthy part of Caracas succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 14 hr Wondering 32
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC