Utrecht races ahead of Amsterdam as more cycle-friendly

Utrecht has surpassed Amsterdam as the second most cycle-friendly city in the world according to the Copenhagenize Bicycle Friendly Cities Index 2017. Copenhagenize is an urban design consultancy with offices in Copenhagen, Barcelona, Brussels and Montreal.

