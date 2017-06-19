Utrecht races ahead of Amsterdam as more cycle-friendly
Utrecht has surpassed Amsterdam as the second most cycle-friendly city in the world according to the Copenhagenize Bicycle Friendly Cities Index 2017. Copenhagenize is an urban design consultancy with offices in Copenhagen, Barcelona, Brussels and Montreal.
