UPDATE 2-Spain's Bankia takes over BMN to create Spain's 4th-biggest lender

MADRID, June 27 Spain's state-owned Bankia agreed on Tuesday to acquire Banco Mare Nostrum , creating the country's fourth-biggest lender amid consolidation in Europe's struggling banking sector. The two nationalised banks - both formed from the merger of several failed lenders - were bailed out at the height of the financial crisis with around 24 billion euros of public money after heavy losses on property loans.

