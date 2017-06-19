UPDATE 1-Bank of Spain says Popular c...

UPDATE 1-Bank of Spain says Popular could have obtained more liquidity

7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The Bank of Spain said on Friday Banco Popular did not present all the collateral it had available to get the liquidity it needed to avoid being wound down by European authorities, which could pave the way for potential legal action by shareholders. Popular was taken over by Spain's largest bank Santander in early June for the symbolic price of one euro after European authorities stepped in to prevent its collapse.

Chicago, IL

