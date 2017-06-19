Two hundred migrants rescued off Span...

Two hundred migrants rescued off Spanish coast

Saturday

More than 200 migrants found drifting in six dinghies off Spain's southern coast were rescued on Saturday, the maritime rescue service said. Three boats were rescued in the Strait of Gibraltar and the rest off the coast of Almeria in southern Spain, adding to a lengthening list of such operations in recent days.

