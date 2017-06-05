The Mesaoria Public Theatre recently hosted two one-person plays by the International Laboratory of Theatre Research-Manifesto Poetico group from Spain at the Pergamos Cultural Home. First on stage was Carlos Garcia Estevez with 'Solo dell' Arte', composed of three acts, and based on the poems of Spanish poet and playwright Frederico Garcia Lorca.
