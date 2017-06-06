Trump effigies

Tuesday Read more: The Washington Post

Demonstrators in Wellington, New Zealand, threw water-filled condoms at an effigy of President Trump on June 6 amid a protest of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to the country. When a group of New Zealanders armed with water-filled condoms attacked a giant-headed mockery of President Trump on Thursday, whatever the precise message was they meant to convey, the far reaches of the southern hemisphere witnessed what had already become a global tradition.

