Trump effigies

Demonstrators in Wellington, New Zealand, threw water-filled condoms at an effigy of President Trump on June 6 amid a protest of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to the country. When a group of New Zealanders armed with water-filled condoms attacked a giant-headed mockery of President Trump on Thursday, whatever the precise message was they meant to convey, the far reaches of the southern hemisphere witnessed what had already become a global tradition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.