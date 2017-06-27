This new SEAT needs a name, and it mu...

This new SEAT needs a name, and it must be a place in Spain

Volkswagen's Spanish brand SEAT needs a name for a new seven-seat SUV, and it's asking the public for help. "SEAT has decided to call upon every fan of the brand to propose and later vote the name of the new SUV which is set to make history," said SEAT President Luca de Meo.

