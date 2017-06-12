This Eco-Friendly Paint Promises to N...

This Eco-Friendly Paint Promises to Naturally Purify the Air in Your Home

Imagine painting a room to make it antibacterial, absorb smells to purify the air, thermoregulate the walls, and is resistant to corrosion. It doesn't sound real, does it? But it is, thanks to The Graphene Company who have just released Graphenstone , claimed to the world's first commercially available graphene-infused paint.

