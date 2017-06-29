The Latest: Retailers issue warnings after cyberattack
Online retailers are warning customers to prepare for delays as the disruption caused by Tuesday's cyberattack spreads across the shipping industry. Several firms have issued warnings after the sudden outbreak of malicious software that centered on Ukraine and spread to major multinationals, including global shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk and FedEx Corp. subsidiary TNT.
