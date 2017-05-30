The Latest: Official: Japan won't sign joint climate letter
The Latest on President Donald Trump 's announcement that he's pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. : A Japanese government official says Japan has decided not to join Germany, France and Italy in expressing regret over the decision by President Donald Trump's to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.
