Temperatures of Spain's coastal waters reach record highs

Temperatures of the seas around Spain have reached record highs in June, according to an article published in the English version of the El Pais newspaper on Thursday. The report said that measurements for the first three weeks of June taken by a network of deep sea buoys around the Spanish coast showed an increase in water temperature of between 0.5 and 2.5 degrees centigrade for the period between 2007 and 2017.

