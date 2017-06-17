Tania Diaz

Read more: Sunday Herald

Beyond Brexit case study: 'We don't believe Brexit and having to leave is going to happena it would be a step back to the past', says Tania Diaz Like many of her colleagues at the Crieff Hydro, the 27-year-old from northern Spain came to live and work in Scotland attracted by the scenery, notions of its history, people and an opportunity to learn English. Recruited as a waitress, Tania has powered her way through the kitchens at one of the country's best-known hotels.

Chicago, IL

