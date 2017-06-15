Surprise! Spain's King Juan Carlos created the Normalization Circus
Spain has long been a staunch supporter of the Castro dictatorship, even while the Fascist Francisco Franco was head of state. Spanish businessmen have invested heavily in Castrogonia and are greatly responsible for the creation of the country's apartheid tourism industry.
