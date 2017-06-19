Stars of 'Jumanji' sequel pay tribute...

Stars of 'Jumanji' sequel pay tribute to Robin Williams

Waco Tribune-Herald

Jack Black and Nick Jonas - two of the stars of the upcoming "Jumanji" sequel - have paid tribute to the actor who led the original film - the late Robin Williams. Describing Williams as a "sweet, sweet man," Black said the late actor would "love" the movie.

