Spanish town live streams storks nest...

Spanish town live streams storks nesting on rooftops

13 hrs ago

One of the storks and two of its chicks in their nest atop a building in the city of Alcala de Henares, Spain. People are flocking to see the hatching of stork chicks after a Spanish city began live-streaming the birds as they nested on the rooftops.

Chicago, IL

