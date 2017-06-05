Spanish Police Arrest Hamas Supporter For Inciting Violence Against Jews
Police in Spain arrested a young Arab woman whom they said called for violence against Jews online and was flagged gathering intelligence about Israel's embassy in Madrid. The 23-year-old woman, who is a Moroccan citizen of Syrian and Palestinian descent, was arrested this week in Zaragoza, 170 miles northeast of the capital, for hate speech and incitement to violence, police sources told the ABC newspaper.
