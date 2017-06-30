Spanish lender Unicaja rises on stock market debut
Spanish mid-sized bank Unicaja shrugged off concerns that its initial public offering would be hit by the recent buffeting of the wider sector, its shares rising by as much as 9 percent on Friday's debut. The IPO had been cast into doubt by this month's rescue of Banco Popular by Spain's biggest lender Santander , but Friday's listing raised 687.5 million euros from the sale of 40.4 percent of its capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|38
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|1
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC