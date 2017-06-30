Spanish lender Unicaja rises on stock...

Spanish lender Unicaja rises on stock market debut

Read more: Reuters

Spanish mid-sized bank Unicaja shrugged off concerns that its initial public offering would be hit by the recent buffeting of the wider sector, its shares rising by as much as 9 percent on Friday's debut. The IPO had been cast into doubt by this month's rescue of Banco Popular by Spain's biggest lender Santander , but Friday's listing raised 687.5 million euros from the sale of 40.4 percent of its capital.

Chicago, IL

