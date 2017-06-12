Spanish dock workers extend strikes into July

Spanish port docker unions have called fresh strikes stretching into July in protest at reforms in the sector, adding to several days of stoppages that have dented trade revenue in the country. Dockers will strike on alternate hours for 48-hour periods between June 26 and 28, June 29 and July 1, July 3 and 5 and July 6 and 8, the UGT worker union said.

