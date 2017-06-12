Spanish dock workers extend strikes i...

Spanish dock workers extend strikes into July

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Spanish port docker unions have called fresh strikes stretching into July in protest at reforms in the sector, adding to several days of stoppages that have dented trade revenue in the country. Dockers will strike on alternate hours for 48-hour periods between June 26 and 28, June 29 and July 1, July 3 and 5 and July 6 and 8, the UGT worker union said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... 10 hr Tre H 3
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 14 TerriB1 34
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,810 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC