Spanish dock workers extend strikes into July
Spanish port docker unions have called fresh strikes stretching into July in protest at reforms in the sector, adding to several days of stoppages that have dented trade revenue in the country. Dockers will strike on alternate hours for 48-hour periods between June 26 and 28, June 29 and July 1, July 3 and 5 and July 6 and 8, the UGT worker union said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|10 hr
|Tre H
|3
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 14
|TerriB1
|34
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC